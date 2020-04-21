Garda concern at increase in Donegal’s traffic flow

Gardai in Donegal say there has been a worrying increase in traffic flow in the county.

They are appealing to people to make a renewed effort at adhering to Public Health measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

They say it is human nature to become complacent as time passes but are urging people to continue to abide by the measures to help facilitate the reopening of shops and schools and to enable family visits resume.

Gardai have warned that now is not the time for complacency but rather the time to give efforts an extra boost.