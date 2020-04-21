Councillor’s hard hitting message after Gaoth Dobhair gorse fire

A West Donegal Councillor has praised the Fire Service and local volunteers for their quick response to a gorse fire in Gaoth Dobhair, which was brought under control last evening.

In a hard hitting message on Social Media, Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig urged people to be very careful on how they dispose off ash or any other substance that could start a fire.

He said if this was done deliberately by someone who thinks that starting fires is some kind of a joke, they should "cop the **** on".

