A councillor has hit out at those responsible for illegal dumping at a North Inishowen beauty spot, just a few kilometres from the recycling centre in Carndonagh.

Cllr Albert Doherty says he was contacted by a resident who told him that the dumping at Glengannon, on the road to Lough Inn, was the worst she has seen in 18 years.

The items deposited included batteries, old televisions and a fridge freezer.

Cllr Doherty has been outlining what was found at the site......