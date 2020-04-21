44 more Covid-19 deaths as Donegal case total reaches 393

A further 44 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic.

388 new cases have also been confirmed today.

It now brings the death toll to 730 & the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040, 392 of them in Donegal. That's up nine on yesterday's figure.

North of the border, a further nine deaths have been confirmed today.

A short time ago, the State's Chief Medical Officer is Dr Tony Holohan briefed reporters on the number of people who have recovered from the illness............