Persons in Derry and Tyrone targeted in “sextortion” email scam

A senior PSNI officer is appealing to people throughout Northern Ireland not to be duped by scammers,after more than three dozen reports of scams in recent days.

Over the weekend there have been more that 40 reports to PSNI of cyber criminals threatening individuals across Northern Ireland, a number of them in Tyrone and Derry.

The emails involve threats to make public compromising pictures, or details of internet history.

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls says such emails should be ignored and deleted............