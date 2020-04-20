Nursing Home owner claims HSE is “poaching” staff

A Nursing Home owner in Letterkenny has written to Health Minister Simon Harris asking him to direct the HSE to stop poaching staff from Nursing Homes.

Anne Gallagher, owner of Hillcrest Nursing Home says it's a matter of deep frustration to her that at the same time the HSE is talking about the need to support nursing homes, it is seeking to entice highly trained staff away from the sector.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show, Ms Gallagher said whiler she doesn't blame anyone for seeking to progress their career, the nursing home sector cannot afford to lose good people.........