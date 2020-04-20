Many pubs will be permanently lost if supports aren’t available – VFI

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland is welcoming confirmation from government that commercial rates will be suspended while pubs are closed during the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the VFI is warning that more government supports will be needed when clearance is given to open pubs once again. If not, they say many pubs will be forced to close permanently.

CEO Padraig Cribben says debt forgiveness, interest-free loans, and other initiatives will be necessary, and discussions with government are ongoing...........