Illegal dumping a major problem in Derry – Cooper

A Derry and Strabane District Councillor says action will be taken in respect of illegal dumping in areas of the city.

Cllr Mickey Cooper says despite the council's efforts to help people through the establishment of a special Covid-19 helpline, illegal dumping is an issue, and in some cases, the quantities suggest it is being done on almost an industrial scale.

Cllr Cooper says incidents in Marianus Glen, Hazelbank and Rosemount are being investigated by the council's Waste Enforcement team...........

Cllr Cooper's statement in full -

“I was contacted at the weekend by residents who were angry that a substantial amount of rubbish had been dumped in the Marianus Glen area

“I have asked the Councils waste enforcement team to visit Marianus Glen and to examine the fly tipping for evidence of the those involved.

I have also arranged for the removal of items at Argyle Terrace /Cedar Street which will hopefully be removed by the end of this week.

“I remind people that there is now in place a new bespoke COVID-19 Waste Support Service and Helpline set up by Derry City and Strabane District Council .

"The helpline will assist in providing advice and assistance to the public with excess household waste as a result from staying at home during the current pandemic.

The new helpline number – 028 71 376590 and will deal solely with the increasing requests from the public regarding excess refuse. It will be manned by a dedicated team of Council staff, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, who will process and categorise all calls.