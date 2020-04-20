GAA remain hopeful on Championship action

The GAA say they have had no official communication with the Minister for Health, amid growing fears the 2020 season could be scrapped.

It remains unclear when the hurling and football championships will take place, and in what format, following the suspension of all sporting activity.

Health Minister Simon Harris hinted on Sunday that major sporting events may need to be cancelled until a vaccination is found to combat Covid-19.

GAA’s Director of Communications Alan Milton told "Off The Ball" they remain hopeful of seeing action this calendar year, and await an official line of communication.