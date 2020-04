A recent initiative by a business network in Dublin has collected over €20,000 in funding to assist Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal/Dublin Business Network has secured the funding with in a week.

The funds will be used to assist the hospital with resources such as PPE and communication devices such as iPads for staff and patients during the Covid-19 emergency.

The Secretary of the Donegal/Dublin Business Network is Sally Anne Sherry.........

