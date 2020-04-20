Brexit negotiations resume as Scotland seeks two year extension

The second round of Brexit negotiations got underway by videoconferencing today.

The EU's Chief negotiator Michel Barnier says advances must be made in all areas and the objective is to make tangible progress by June.

The talks centre on Britain's future relationship with the EU.

Earlier, the Scottish government called for a two-year extension to the Brexit transition period because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They say Scotland can't afford a 'double hit' of Covid-19 and a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year.

The current transition period is due to end in December, and the UK needs to decide by June if its wants an extension.