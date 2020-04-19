Seamus Coleman on uniting with Jordan Henderson for the Players Together campaign

Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been explaining how he came together with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to help support hospital staff in the UK.

It's been just over a week since Premier League players launched the Players Together campaign to help support the NHS through the Covid-19 pandemic.

They're donating part of their wages towards the initiative which goes straight to health service charities.

Coleman says he was in talks to do something similar prior to the campaign being set up...