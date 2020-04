Detectives investigating incidents in Derry on Saturday 18 April have charged a 31-year-old man with a number of offences, including three counts of attempted robbery and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear at DerryMagistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 20 April.

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.