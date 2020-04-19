Major Sporting events may not take place in 2020

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has told the Sunday Independent that it's "highly unlikely we're going to be seeing mass gatherings this year" which could see no major sporting events taking place in Ireland for the rest of the year.

All sporting events have been caused to stop due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the GAA had stated that the senior football and hurling championships were highly unlikely to take place before the month of July.

The FAI had hoped to get their men's and women's domestic league's back up in running in June but after the announcement by Harris this may not be as likely as once thought.