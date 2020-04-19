Gardai thank public for high level of compliance



Gardai in Donegal have thanked the public for the high level of compliance with the Public Health measures.

Gardai say they will continue with checkpoints and patrols and urge everyone to continue to stay at home unless their journey is essential.

They are asking those to continue to check in on elderly or vulnerable members of the community by giving them a call or alert the Gardai if anyone is in need of help.

The Covid-19 Community response forum can be contacted for assistance on 1800 928 982.