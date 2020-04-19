Gardai receive reports about hoax text messages

Gardai have received reports that a number of hoax text messages are doing the rounds claiming to be from Bank Of Ireland.

Gardai say these messages may state that the Bank is unable to process the last payment on the account and to click the link to resolve the issue or that unusual activity has been noted on your account.

Gardai are urging recipients not to click on the link contained in these messages.

They say Bank of Ireland will not send text messages requesting personal or financial details via text message.