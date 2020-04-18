PSNI investigate vehicles burned out in Dunluce Court area of Derry

Police are appealing for information following the report of vehicles on fire in the Dunluce Court area of Derry in the early hours of Friday morning, 17 April.

It was reported at around 3.45am that two vehicles – a Renault Kangoo van and a Vauxhall Astra – were on fire.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze. Both the car and van were completely burned out.

The fire is being treated as deliberate and police are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 336 of 17/04/20.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.