An investigation is continuing into significant illegal dumping in Donegal Town.

Up to 50 bags of household rubbish were discovered dumped at a site near the town centre this week.

The rubbish contained numerous soiled nappies among other household items which created a very unpleasant smell for residents living nearby.

Local Cllr Tom Connaghan says CCTV is being reviewed in the area in a bid to catch those behind the incident: