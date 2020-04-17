Water outages affecting four areas in Donegal

Four areas in Donegal are without water this afternoon as Irish Water crews work to rectify problems.

Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Ballyshannon, Higginstown & surrounds until 3pm today.

A burst main may affect supply to Carndonagh & surrounds until 6pm.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Drumaweer, Greencastle and surrounds until 5pm today.

Meenreagh, Tieveclogher & surrounding areas will be without water until 2pm today due to a water burst there.