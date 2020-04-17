Questions over fate of Donegal’s seasonal workers during crisis

Concern has been raised over the fate of seasonal workers during the current pandemic.

The workers, many of which are in Donegal, face an uncertain future as they weren't working at the time Covid-19 payment or wage subsidy scheme was announced.

Speaking in the Dail last evening, Donegal TD Thomas Pringle requested urgent clarity from the Finance Minister on the issue:

Responding, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the there is a well established principle in place to look after the workers in question: