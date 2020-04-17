People urged to be responsible with household waste during crisis

Derry City and Strabane District Council is urging people to be patient and responsible in the management of household waste during the current health crisis.

Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle says there has been a spike in fly tipping incidents across the City and District in recent weeks.

All Recycling Centres within the council area have been closed and the Bulky Waste Collection service suspended due to guidelines restricting movement.

Bin collections continue as normal however the public have also been asked to take a number of steps to reduce the spread of the virus, including cleaning bin handles and lids with disinfectant spray before and after collection while tissues, cleaning cloths and gloves should be double bagged and stored in the home for three days before being placed in the appropriate bin.

The public are also being asked to exercise caution if employing third party private companies to dispose of waste as they may face a fine if their details are found in any waste that is disposed of illegally.

The Council’s Head of Environment, Conor Canning, has confirmed that Enforcement Teams are investigating a number of live cases of fly tipping.

He is urging people to report any cases of fly tipping so the waste can be lifted and the incidents fully investigated.