Number of confirmed cases in Donegal rises to 352

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal now stands at 352.

It's a rise of 32 on the previous figure of 320.

Out of the 44 deaths recorded today, three are in the north west.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “At today’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, we endorsed a proposal to increase testing of staff and residents across all long-term residential care settings including nursing homes.

The behaviour of the virus among vulnerable groups who live in these care settings continues to be a concern and this remains a priority for NPHET.

“While we are suppressing the disease among the general public, we cannot afford to become complacent. To remain safe from COVID-19 we need to continue to wash our hands thoroughly and regularly, cough into our elbows and practice social distancing. These simple measures can slow down the spread of this virus and save lives.”