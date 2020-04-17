Motion passed at Special GAA Congess

Delegates at a Special Congress have voted unanimously to hand the decision-making process of the GAA over to its management committee.

The motion passed unopposed this afternoon.

In effect, it places the authority of the association and its championship structures in the hands of the 16-person management committee for a period of twelve weeks.

They will be able to alter the complexion of the All Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Championships which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.