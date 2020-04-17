Members to vote at Special Congress today

A Special GAA Congress will be held remotely later today which could go some way to deciding how hurling and football will proceed once restrictions on movement are lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Association said that no championships will be played before July at the earliest.

Two motions are on the table.

The first will discuss whether or not to hand over authority to the GAA’s management committee.

Should the first motion be passed then the second would allow the management committee make decisions on competition structures.

Meanwhile, the Gaelic Players Association are understood to have held their own digital meeting this week, with reports they have floated the possibility to their players that there could be no championships in 2020.

Behind closed doors games may also be up for future discussion.