LUH operating within capacity but warning against complacency

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has confirmed that the hospital is operating well within its capacity for both ICU and Covid-19 in-patients.

The number of cases presenting to the hospital is increasing steadily but at a manageable level so far.

There are currently 320 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

Manager Sean Murphy says every 24 hours allows staff to be better prepared but is warning that now is not the time for complacency.

Mr. Murphy has been giving an update on today's Nine Till Noon show, and also acknowledged the kindness and generosity of the local community.

