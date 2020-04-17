Killybegs community praised for helping stranded Belgian family

The community of Killybegs has been praised for helping a young Belgian family who have been effectively stranded in Donegal due to the on-going emergency.

It emerged this week that that family had spent the last while in a campervan on Fintra beach and cannot return to Belgium as their home is currently rented for the foreseeable.

The family had been initially unsuccessful in trying to rent a house in the county due to the current restrictions but it's understood that a private site has since been identified for them.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says that there were numerous offers from local people to help them in any way they could: