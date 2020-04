Residents in Glenties and Fintown are being reassured that a major community effort is on-going and anyone who wants to avail of its services is being urged to do so.

Over 100 volunteers from the locality have already joined the Glenties and Fintown Covid-19 Response group, helping the vulnerable or those who are cocooning.

Brian Carr, Chairperson of the Glenties Community Development Group says it's vital for people not to take any unnecessary risks and the support is there: