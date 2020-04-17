Fresh appeal for information on killing of Lyra McKee

Detectives in the North are again asking people in Derry to tell them what they know about the murder of Lyra McKee.

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the murder of the freelance journalist, who was shot by a masked gunman during a riot in the Creggan area of the city.

The PSNI's still trying to find the gun and uncover the identity of the person who fired it.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the force's Major Case Unit says they need the help of those who were there on the night.