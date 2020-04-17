Fire service believe Omagh gorse fire started deliberately

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service believe a gorse fire in Omagh yesterday was deliberately started.

It took 56 firefighters most of yesterday to bring the blaze at Barony Road, Mountfield under control after first being alerted at 10am.

A total of 7 fire appliances, a water tanker and a high volume pump were deployed to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson from the fire service has appealed to anyone involved in starting such fires to cease immediately as they say it’s important unnecessary pressures are not put on emergency services during this national emergency.