Donegal applicants in backlog for Be on Call for Ireland initiative

A Donegal TD has raised concern over what's been described as significant delays in the Be on Call for Ireland initiative.

The number of applicants is approximately 72,000 and includes nursing, medical and ambulance personnel.

However it's understood that a large number of those have yet to be processed.

Speaking in the Dail last evening, Deputy Pearse Doherty says his wife Roisin applied several weeks ago but has yet to receive more details, he also says there are other similar cases in Donegal.

He says the backlog of applicants defeats the purpose: