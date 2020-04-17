Model of care for older people not fit for purpose – Harris

The Health Minister says the current model of care for older people in this country isn't fit for purpose.

It comes after one Dublin nursing home reported 11 coronavirus related deaths in the last two weeks.

The HSE has confirmed that ten of those who passed away at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park had tested positive for the virus.

While another resident was a suspected case, but hadn't received their test results.

The HSE will announce new measures this afternoon to stop the spread of Covid 19 in nursing homes while the Health Minister is to meet Nursing Homes Ireland.