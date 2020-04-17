Arranmore & Tory remain virus free

Two islands off Donegal are part of a small group of places globally which currently have no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Arranmore and Tory along with other offshore islands on the coast are among a select group of areas which remain coronavirus free.

The islands depend heavily on tourism as a main source of income each year and Arranmore Island Spokesperson Jerry Early says residents have resigned to the fact that 2020 could be a write off.

However says while the island will without a doubt suffer economically, the community spirit remains unbroken: