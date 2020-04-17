Aidan Campbell – Finn Harps surviving through the crisis

It’s quiet days around Finn Park as players, club official's and fans await news on when action can return to the Ballybofey venue.

June 19th has been marked by the FAI for a return to playing but it’s unlikely now that will happen.

Clubs across the country have cut players wages while Finn Harps have also had to work with their players and have taken up government schemes with their staff.

Harps official Aidan Campbell feels it will be August or September before they can get back to action but knows that if it is delayed further the current incomes won’t sustain the club into the future.

Oisin Kelly has been talking to Aidan about these strange times at Finn Park...