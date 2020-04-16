Shamrock Rovers squad take 25% pay cut

The Shamrock Rovers first team and squad have agreed to take a 25 per cent wage cut.

The club has released a statement saying they cannot sustain their budget without matchday income.

Manager Stephen Bradley said they "have a responsibility collectively to play our part in safeguarding the club’s future".

There has been no SSE Airtricity League games since the first week in March.

The FAI and the clubs have provisionally agreed to restart the SSE Airtricity League action on 19 June, subject to the approval of the government and HSE.