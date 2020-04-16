Number of confirmed cases in Donegal rises to 320

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal has risen again.

There are now 320 confirmed cases in the county, a rise of 24 on the previous figure of 296.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our model today is showing four reproductive numbers, illustrating the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past 6 weeks.

“We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of COVID-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.