Community assessment hub for Covid-19 opens in Letterkenny

One of the first community assessment hubs in the country, which will provide enhanced support for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has opened in Letterkenny.

The facility is providing timely assessment for people who feel symptomatic, who feel their symptoms are becoming worse or if their GP feels they need clinical intervention.

The new community assessment hubs are aimed maximising the number of people who can be cared for at home to reduce the numbers attending hospitals.

Doctor Paul Armstrong is Clinical Lead at the facility has been outlining what they're doing: