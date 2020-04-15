Ulster cancel competitions with GAA return in July at the earliest

The GAA say they will discuss possibly changing the structure of their competitions.

They'll hold a Special Congress on Friday having decided to postpone the start of this year's All Ireland championships.

The Association concede that inter-county matches may not be possible until July at the earliest.

They formally postponed the start of this year's football and hurling championships yesterday which were due to get underway next month.

They also want the Allianz Leagues to reach their completion but may only play games that have an impact on next year's divisions.

The Ulster Council last night cancelled the start of this year's Minor Football Championship.

Derry were due to play Cavan in the first game this weekend.

They say it will be played as a straight knockout in tandem with the Senior Championship if and when it resumes.

The Buncrana Cup, Jim McGuigan Cup and Ulster Leagues have been cancelled with immediate effect.