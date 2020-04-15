The McHugh View – No football this side of Christmas

There will be no inter county GAA Championships until July at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic but 92 All Ireland winner Martin McHugh feels we'll be luck to see football this side of Christmas.

The Ulster Council last night cancelled the start of this year’s Minor Football Championship but it will be played as a straight knockout in tandem with the Senior Championship if and when it resumes.

Martin thinks the provincial championships and club football will spearhead the GAA if it gets back later in the year.

The Kilcar man joined Highland’s Oisin Kelly to speak about the current dilemma for sport, what form GAA could take on its resumption and the quiet life at home...