Testing levels for Covid-19 are improving – De Gascun

Almost 3 thousand coronavirus tests are now being carried out every day.

That's according to a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, who says he's confident testing capacity won't be a barrier to lifting some restrictions next month.

There are now almost 11,500 coronavirus cases here, while 406 people have died.

Chairman of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group Cillian De Gascun says testing levels are improving.......

Meanwhile, former justice minister Nora Owen, whose husband Brian is in a nursing home, says improved testing in community residential settings is crucial.............