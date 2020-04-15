New focus on halting the spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes

The HSE is to start testing nursing home residents living where NO Covid-19 clusters have been found.

Yesterday saw the country's highest number of deaths in a single day recorded, with a further 41 people losing their lives after being infected with the virus.

406 people have now died, while there are 11,479 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 264 of them in Donegal.

187 of the deaths occurred in nursing homes.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says his team is trying to stop the virus getting into nursing homes in the first place..............

The Health Minister is to meet Nursing Homes Ireland again on Friday to discuss the outbreak across the sector.

He met the body yesterday to see what more can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

Simon Harris says up to 350 nursing homes still haven't seen any cases of Covid-19.........

North of the border, deaths in care homes are not counted in the daily statistics, with politicians calling for that situation to be rectified.

Derry City Councillor Eamon Mc Cann says the failure is systematic, and not the fact of care home workers, who are themselves at risk.