McMonagle acknowledges that Letterkenny masts are not 5G

The Chair of the Joint Policing Committee in Donegal has hit out at those responsible for Sunday night's arson attacks on two masts on Letterkenny's Circular Road.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it's a very serious situation, particularly as the resources of the Gardai and Fire Service were tied up for a time at a time of a national pandemic.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Mc Monagle acknowledged that he has concerns about 5G, and has backed a motion at Donegal County Council level calling for a review.

However, in this instance, he accepts these masts are not 5G.............