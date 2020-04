A Donegal Councillor says the government must look at giving breaks to small businesses, in a bid to ensure that as many as possible can be saved.

Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty says the starting point should be the deferral of the new Carbon Tax regime, which is due to come into effect next month.

Cllr Mc Clafferty says with a new recession looming, government and the banks must act now to protect business and jobs as much as possible............