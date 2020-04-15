Coronavirus testing must be ramped up in NI – Duffy

Concern is being expressed in Northern Ireland that because of the way testing is carried out, deaths in care homes are not counted in the daily Covid-19 statistics.

Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Eamon Mc Cann says the failure is systematic, and not the fault of care home workers, who are themselves at risk.

That's been echoed by Sinn Féin's Health Spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy, who says testing must be ramped up in the community.

As final preparations are made to open a test centre in Derry, Cllr Duffy says the extent of the impact of COVID-19 needs to be fully recorded, so that it can be fully understood and responded to..............