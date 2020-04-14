There is enough PPE available at LUH – O’Rourke

A senior consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital has said there is no shortage of PPE at Letterkenny University Hospital, and staff are being given the resources they need to operate as safely as possible.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Peter O'Rourke said in some cases, people are looking for what they see on TV, and that is not necessary.

Asked about the fact that many staff inside the hospital have expressed concern, Mr O'Rourke told Greg Hughes he believes in some instances, staff are seeking levels of protection they do not need............