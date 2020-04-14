Mast vandals only hurting the community – Government

It's emerged that coal was used to start two fires at masts in Letterkenny on Easter Sunday night.

Gardai say the fires, on either ends of Circular Road, were started deliberately and their investigations are continuing.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walsh asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the areas of Dr McGinley Rod or Long Lane to come forward.

One theory is that the fires were prompted by speculation linking 5G to Coronavirus, speculation which has been dismissed by health experts.

EIR says in this instance, the damaged equipment has nothing to do with 5G.

Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan says such rumours have no basis in fact, and this damage will only do harm......