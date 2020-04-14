Man in court after Donegal Town drug seizure

A man has appeared in court in Sligo after €17,000 worth of drugs was seized by Gardai at the weekend.

The man was stopped at a COVID-19 checkpoint in Donegal Town on Saturday night. Drugs were recovered at the scene, and more were found in a follow-up search in Sligo

The man subsequently appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night charged with offences relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

On Saturday last, Donegal Town Drugs Unit encountered a high powered motorbike travelling at speed towards Donegal Town.

Uniformed Gardai who were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Tullyearl assisted in stopping the vehicle.

An estimated €6000 worth of cannabis and €1000 worth of amphetamine were seized at the scene.

The man was arrested and questioned at Ballyshannon Garda station.

Meanwhile, an estimated €10,000 worth of amphetamine was seized during a follow up search at a property in Riverstown, Co. Sligo.