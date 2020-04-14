Donegal GP says cross border Covid rate comparisons are misleading

An Inishowen GP has questioned figures which suggest that the rate of Covid-19 infection in Donegal is three times that in neighbouring council areas across the border.

A cross border Covid-19 dashboard maintained by Donegal County Council shows that there are over 141 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in Donegal, compared to a rate of just over 51 cases per 100,000 in Derry and Strabane and 45 cases per 100,000 people in Fermanagh and Omagh.

However, Moville GP Dr Ronan Cassidy, who lives in Derry, says there is much more testing in the community in Donegal, and that's why it seems there are more cases.

He believes it's more likely that the opposite is actually the case.........