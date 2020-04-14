Covid-19 rate in Donegal three times that of neighbouring council districts

Nearly a thousand positive tests for coronavirus were reported last night, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 10,647.

Yesterday, it was confirmed another 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in the Republic, three of them in the North West.

That brings to 365 the number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic, and the number of deaths on the island of Ireland to 489.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that proportionately, the rate of Coronavirus infection in Donegal is nearly three times that of the rate across the border in Derry and Strabane.

The number of confirmed cases in Donegal is now 225, while in the Derry City and Strabane District Council Area, the figure is 77. That’s a rate of over 141 cases per 100,000 people in Donegal, compared to a rate of just over 51 cases per 100,000 in Derry and Strabane.

In the Fermanagh and Omagh District, the rate is even lower with 50 cases, which measures just under 45 cases per 100,000 people.