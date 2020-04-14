Big decisions ahead for GAA

The GAA may be facing a decision whether to host matches behind closed doors in the wake of Monday’s latest Government briefing around the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that social distancing is going to remain a 'very big part of life' until a vaccine or an effective treatment is found for the virus.

A Special Congress will be held via conference call this Friday to allow the GAA's Management Committee make decisions regarding the structure of the Championships.

It been suggested that the All Ireland Football Final could be played in November while the Hurling decider in the last week of October.

Provincial councils will be fighting the case to stage their respective championships while it’s been mooted Club Championships around the country could start before inter-county football in either June or July.