Man in court following break-in in Letterkenny

A man has appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court charged in connection with a break in towards the back of the parochial house in Letterkenny in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

At around 1:45 am yesterday morning, Gardaí responded to reports of a suspected burglary at the property at Sentry Hill.

Upon arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed damage to windows at the residence and a man was located inside.

The man in his early 20s was arrested and detained at Letterkenny Garda Station before appearing before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Ben Finnegan reports: